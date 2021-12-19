Doyle Beck tells us that God made us resilient to disease and able to develop immunity to viruses. I guess that means that God didn’t care much for the indigenous Americans who were nearly wiped out from the diseases introduced by Europeans, smallpox in particular.
Mother Nature has a way of culling our numbers, often with harmful organisms that attack our species. Human intelligence can oftentimes thwart her efforts by developing life-saving vaccines and other cures. That seems to be the case with the current pandemic. We’ve developed vaccines that have saved countless lives but they only work when folks get inoculated.
A rather large segment of our society has come under the spell of conservative factions that are eager to downplay science with fabrications about death panels, birthers and communist conspiracies, etc. It is no small wonder when one takes into account their propensity for embracing the constant repetition and exaggerations by conservative media outlets. And social media has, more often than not, only added to the dissemination of that spurious ideology.
Anti-vaxxers are filling our hospitals to overflowing. I can’t help but think that if nature is going to cull our numbers, I’m just fine with the stupidest among us being the majority of those being culled.