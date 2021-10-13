Beck’s Sept. 24 guest column cannot go unchallenged. Although his column contains much misinformation, I will refute only the item I consider most relevant.
Beck provides no information relative to “the consequences of this (declining efficacy of vaccines) are now playing out in a nightmare scenario in Israel.” This “nightmare scenario” is detailed in one of the premier medical journals, The New England Journal of Medicine {span}DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa21124255, Protection of BNT162b2 Vaccine Booster against Covid-19 in Israel. {/span}
What Beck considers a “nightmare scenario” is merely the superbly orchestrated dance between viral mutations and the medical research required to counter mutations of concern. Mutations that will continue so long as there are unvaccinated people.
The study I reference concludes that a combination of rapid development of effective vaccines and their deployment has proved to be a highly successful strategy. The emergence of new variants of concern (the Delta variant) led to a resurgence in both confirmed infection and severe illness. Administration of a booster dose resulted in an infection rate that is lower in the booster group than the non-booster group by a factor of 10.8, and the rate of severe illness is lower by a factor of 21.7.
Beck completely misses the most important aspect emerging from scientific analyses. Immunity, whether from infection or vaccination, decays over time. Revaccination is required, after about a year, to maintain protective antibody levels. Which route is preferable — infection, with the risk of lung damage and death, or vaccination with minute risk?