Doyle Beck, our country, from the beginning of our government, has been listed as a democratic republic.
It is a democracy because the people’s votes are supposed to count. It is a republic because of the equal branches of government.
When the people have a voice in the government they pay for, you label it as mob rule. I take this to mean that the Idaho Freedom Foundation does not believe in democracy and is busy trying to destroy it.
The Constitution gives we, the people, the right to redress. Putting restrictions on redress to keep people from using that right as meant to be is certainly un-American.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls