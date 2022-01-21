Oh Lord, what would we do without the wisdom of Doyle Beck? In his last letter to the editor on Jan. 2, he suggests that “the God-given design of humanity (is to be) able to withstand hardship and adversity.” Clearly, he is knowledgeable on this subject. After all, in 2013, his God told him because he lived on the shores of Gem Lake, that he owned the entire lake. Those radicals who suggested he only owned his home and the shoreline and not the waters, the fish and all of nature were certainly deluded.
I’m sure Beck has also suffered greatly from the onerous responsibility of owning his helicopter. After all, why not land in the Eighteen Mile Wilderness Study Area (2019) where motorized vehicles are not allowed? After all, he was only trying to retrieve a dead elk who he definitively did not shoot from his helicopter. Beck is a law-abiding man who should only get what he deserves.
God spares Doyle Beck for his righteousness as well as his many hardships and adversities. As he pointed out, masking and social distancing are just “dumb” measures created by leftists and “self-appointed experts and politicians” to create fear in the “timid” masses, not to show respect for the health and safety of others.
In conclusion, we must have faith in our creator, embrace Donald Trump, take our ivermectin if we are feeling a little off, and we will be blessed just like Doyle Beck.