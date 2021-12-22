Reading Mr. Beck's column the other day made me wonder about whether or not he knew what socialism was. Then I realized of course he does — he just moves the facts around to fit his narrative or fudges them or whatever nice way you want to say it. The problem with his argument and the argument of the local wing of the Idaho Freedom Foundation is they always start with a false premise. This is like starting the marathon 50 feet from the finish line instead of 26 miles back. You can say all you want that you have won, but you get the idea.
For a second let's look at our favorite socialist, who, by the way, is not a real socialist but a democratic socialist (look it up) Bernie Sanders. He got a lot of Republican votes in his home state. But let's look at the bills he has introduced in the last year or so. By the way, if his bill title says what it is for, that's what it is for, no bait and switch here. Bill S3020 Helps vets get health care, S3017 helps vets get dental care. S1707 audits the pentagon. Just where is all the money going? Last time we looked, they could not account for trillions. I think the vets could have used some of that money. Oh, right, let's talk about the vets.
You remember these guys — served our country then get kicked to the curb. Benefits cut or made so hard to get, so many give up and end up homeless, have a super high suicide rate, you know, the ones the Republicans always sing their praises but turn their back on when they need help? So, it is up to the socialists to try and do the right thing. A socialist tries to put people first. Kind of puts it in perspective, doesn't it?