Doyle Beck admits that the Idaho Freedom Foundation opposes public education and citizen initiatives, in responding to my commentary that the Idaho Freedom Foundation is both extreme and sometimes anti-Idaho Constitution. They aim to undermine the Idaho Constitution by limiting education funding and restricting initiative procedures. This is the same strategy as leftist Democrats — undermine the Constitution when you don’t like it. The proper approach is to improve the public schools, debate referendums or change the Idaho Constitution by amendment.
I agree with Beck that teachers’ unions are sometimes leftist. Instead of punishing kids by depriving them of public education mandated by the Idaho Constitution, we should get right-thinking people on school boards, hem in teachers that are extreme (left or right) and debate issues. For example, in a separate column, I attack critical race theory.
Beck claims our national founders opposed direct democracy. They did fear direct democracy at the federal level because of the practical difficulties at the time and because of what was happening in France. (Today’s woke mob is replicating the deadly craziness of the French Revolution’s Jacobins.) Nonetheless, state-level referendums (direct democracy) have been used from our nation’s start, e.g., some state ratifications of the original federal Constitution. Debate referendums, don’t prevent them.
Extremism is not necessarily bad. I agree with Senator Goldwater: “Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue.”
Sadly, the Idaho Freedom Foundation doesn’t always support freedom nor the Idaho Constitution.
Steve Piet
Idaho Falls