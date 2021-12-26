Doyle Beck’s recent letter to the editor argues that God made humans especially resilient to disease and infection. His compelling evidence to that argument is how our species managed to survive for millennia before the existence of vaccines. While that on the surface may be true, at what cost?
Mr. Beck uses several viral outbreaks, including the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak in an effort to show that we do not need vaccines, masks or distancing from each other to rid ourselves of the virus. Once again, at what cost? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 675,000 people died in the U.S. from that outbreak alone. Fox News’ own reporting shows that over 50 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 with over 800,000 deaths.
That is a mortality rate of 1.6%. Mr. Beck correctly states that most people will survive the virus and that leftists and liberals need to stop fear-mongering. And again, at what cost? Let’s do some math. If 1 million more people become infected with the virus, then the mortality number would be 16,000 people or about one-quarter of the population of Idaho Falls. I guess Mr. Beck and others with his mindset are okay with letting them die in the name of stopping the leftist fear mongers?
Here’s another thought. Maybe God gave us science and the ability to make vaccines to end the needless deaths and suffering and doesn’t care about politics in a pandemic. It sure worked for polio and smallpox.