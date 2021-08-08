Doyle Beck, I have to admire you for reading “The Communist Manifesto.” I guess I am too lazy. I did some research on the computer. I haven’t found the part where Marx was in love with democracy. I did find where he thought a democratic communism could work.
In communism, the government would own almost everything, but the people could vote for their leaders. The Bolsheviks had a different idea.
In the beginning, this country was a republic. Republic meaning “public thing.” Five percent of the people were eligible to vote. The wealthy landowners paid all the taxes, so they thought only they should vote. There was such a hue and cry that all males were allowed to vote. The people’s vote made it a democratic republic. That is what democracy is — the people vote. Unfortunately, it is not a pure democracy.
In order to get the Constitution ratified, concessions had to be made. The smaller states and the Southern states demanded a handicap. Thirty percent of the people choose a government for 100% of the people. My own take on it is that Rhode Island is not choosing a president of Rhode Island. They are choosing a president of the United States of America, so why should they have more voice?
When are you going to tell us about your trip to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6?
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls