Gene Hicks says the Idaho Freedom Foundation is the worst thing to happen in more than eight decades of Idaho politics. I couldn’t disagree more. In his letter, Gene indicated he longs for the days when politicians like Cecil Andrus and Jim McClure could just grow big government without anyone (like IFF) checking to see if our politicians actually represent our values.
Isn’t accountability a good thing in politics? Shouldn’t one expect that our elected Republicans are actually voting with their party’s platform? I know I do. Republicans say they believe in limited government, low taxes, less regulation, a free market economy, etc. But until IFF came along, these same Republicans would vote to increase the size and scope of government, and saddle us with more regulations, bigger fees, and higher taxes.
IFF’s Freedom Index measures voting patterns. Those that vote most often for limited government score high on the index, while that vote to get us closer to socialism score low. Look at the Index. Note Republicans score high, Democrats score low and RINO’s are always close to the Democrats. That makes the index handy for Gene, because he can see which elected officials do vote consistently with the belief that government can solve are problems. I like how the index helps Idahoans figure out which Republicans support a small government. Why is that offensive?
Idaho can play a huge role when it comes to saving our country, by electing Republicans who actually vote consistent with the conservative values in the Republican platform.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls