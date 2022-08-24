George Deeb writes a pejorative laced rant in his letter to the editor published Aug. 21. His writing clearly leads one to understand the absolute disgust he has for a clear majority of Idaho citizens and millions of the other mindless middle class taking up space in our great country. Yes, I am a flag-waving jingoist.

In March of 2020, George advised us peasants to read, then reread the following quote of H. L. Mencken: “As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

