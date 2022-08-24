George Deeb writes a pejorative laced rant in his letter to the editor published Aug. 21. His writing clearly leads one to understand the absolute disgust he has for a clear majority of Idaho citizens and millions of the other mindless middle class taking up space in our great country. Yes, I am a flag-waving jingoist.
In March of 2020, George advised us peasants to read, then reread the following quote of H. L. Mencken: “As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
As George subscribes to Mencken’s wisdom in 2020, he must be doubly convinced by the present occupant.
So, who is H. L. Mencken? What did he believe? Wikipedia in part says, like Nietzsche, he lambasted religious belief and the very concept of God, as Mencken was an unflinching atheist, particularly Christian fundamentalism, Christian Science and creationism and against the “booboise,” his word for the ignorant middle classes.
George, I’ll take my faith, my trust in the wisdom of the middle class, and my belief that the USA is indeed a special and unique country, wholly better than all the rest, over your and Mencken’s cynical version.