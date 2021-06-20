Your guest writer Mr. George Wuerthner has some interesting ideas about our forests, ideas I couldn’t disagree with more.
I drove through Island Park this week, and it saddened me to see all of the dead and dying trees. The hands-off approach to forest “management” has created dead and rotting forests, and it’s wrong. Fire needs three things: oxygen, heat and fuel. Oxygen is abundant in our forests. Heat comes from a number of sources, typically lightning. Fuel is all the dead stuff.
Higher fuel loads mean hotter fires that burn longer and are much more catastrophic. I believe we should manage our forests as the great renewable resources they are. Thinning trees, as foresters know, creates a more healthy forest. (One with more living things than dead things.)
It also creates jobs and a tax base, as well as providing lumber and other products that we need and use every day, that we would otherwise import. And it’s renewable.
The idea that we should turn our backs on our forests and let them die, rot and burn in order to “sequester carbon” is just silly. When you take the tree out of the forest, the carbon is still “sequestered,” it just looks like a 2-by-4 or a fence post or a barn or a house.
And guess what? Now more trees grow and sequester even more carbon. Win, win, win.
{span}Troy Simpson{/span}
Blackfoot