Mr. Randall is concerned that his granddaughter could be raped by a transgender student if caught alone in the bathroom. Unfortunately, statistics indicate our concerns should be closer to home. In 2013, statistics showed that 75% of sexual abuse committed against children was by family members or “friends” of the family. It doesn’t matter what religion, race, ethnicity or socioeconomic class, the statistics are the same.
I used to teach my children “stranger danger” and then read the statistics and news reports of abuse committed by parents, siblings, coaches, ministers, etc. I had been in the habit of telling my children, “Do whatever ____ tells you” so they wouldn’t argue with teachers or coaches. A book written by self-defense coaches enlightened me. Those instructions set our children up for abuse because they won’t question even if it doesn’t feel right. Instead of “do whatever ___ tells you,” the self-defense coaches counseled parents to teach their children to listen to their body’s warning and move away from whomever or whatever makes them uncomfortable and report it. It changed my approach.
We humans all look alike without our skin. Our fears should not lead to targeting a group. Our young people have enough emotional stuff going on in their lives without the added attacks by our governing bodies. I suggest that fearful folks visit with a childhood counselor for further insight.
