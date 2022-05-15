In the April 19 article “New District 31 sets up rematch for former District 35 representatives” candidate Jerald Raymond stated he’s running because he doesn’t believe Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, is collaborating with other district legislators and noted Hanks and Rep. Furniss canceled each other's votes 105 times.
Appropriations alone numbered well over 105, and most contained American Rescue Plan Act funding: “ARPA funds are borrowed from our grandchildren. To the extent allowable under the law, the state should make long-range investments that will benefit our grandchildren.” (S 1204)
Billions of dollars are pouring into our state budgets for arguably wants, not needs. I cannot in good conscience enslave our children and grandchildren with even more massive debt than the federal government is presently imposing on us.
Here are a few examples of our opposing votes: Rep. Furniss voted against prohibiting ballot drop boxes (H 693), against ending the state of emergency (HCR 40) and against the Pause Act (S 1381). He voted for requiring insurance plans to reimburse for a six-month prescription of contraceptive supplies (S1260) and for $4.4 billion Medicaid funding (H 777).
It’s impossible for me to collaborate/acquiesce on election integrity, vaccine mandates, ARPA or interfering with private businesses. Collaboration can be a great thing, but when it comes to protecting our God-given individual rights and preserving the principles of our republic, my door is always open to discussion, but I won't compromise by supporting proposals that are not good for Idahoans while also being promoted by lobbyists.