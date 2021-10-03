Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I am writing to respond to council member Jim Francis’ column on the replacement of the old water tower. While I appreciate his reasoned argument, I find myself in disagreement with his conclusions. My wife and I walk past South Capital Park several times per week as we make the circuit of the River Walk. I have come to value this oasis of green in the midst of an urban area.
Mr. Francis argues that a replacement park under the provisions of the Land and Water Conservation Fund would be an acceptable solution. I would offer the counter-argument that South Capital Park is, in a word, irreplaceable. Unless another property can be found that is next to the river, has mature trees, restrooms and playground, and close to downtown and a cultural venue (the Art Museum), which I doubt, South Capital Park must be preserved intact.
While I understand the needs of the water utility and nearby businesses, what about residents who live near the park and enjoyment of the park by Idaho Falls citizens? Alternative sites for the tower might disrupt the commercial sector, but to what extent will the up to two years of construction disrupt the tower’s residential neighbors and recreational users of the trail? I urge those responsible to find a different location for the tower and preserve South Capital Park.