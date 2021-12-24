Jim Jones pines for days of the lost Republicans like Bob Dole, John McCain and George H.W. Bush and laments where are those types of Republicans today? Well, Jim, you have written in past columns praising Mitt Romney, so there’s one, so not sure if you forgot that or not, but hey I don’t mind reminding you.
What I can’t wait for, Jim, and what most Post Register readers will be waiting for is your praise for Joe Manchin of West Virginia and his courage for reaching across the aisle to work with Republicans in killing this disastrous president’s Build Back Better plan. Now I won’t hold my breath because I am sure that is not the type of bipartisan cooperation that you were thinking of, as you wish for the days of yesteryear where a Democrat could call himself a Republican when in reality he’s nothing close to resembling an Idaho Republican.
In reality, Joe Manchin is showing what courage is in the face of his party’s pressure to pass a bill that will do nothing but make our current inflation issues worse and expand the size and scope of the federal government.
I can imagine, Jim, that you were thrilled back in Reagan’s first term when Tip O’Neill reached across the aisle to help the president pass his sweeping tax cuts that got this country back on its feet after horrible Jimmy Carter.
Well, at least Carter now won’t be the worst president ever. Joe Biden wears that crown now.