I had to chuckle at Jim Jones’ opinion in the Daily News and Idaho Falls Post Register July 4. If I understand correctly, Mr. Jones classifies the Jan. 6 march on the capital as an insurrection.
I only hope The Daily News, The Post Register and Mr. Jones dedicate the same amount of ink to the “peaceful protests” that burned cities, police stations and occupied large sections of several cities controlled by Democrats, who termed what I call a real insurrection with bloodshed the “summer of love.”
I’d love to hear from Mr. Jones.
Howard Randall
Rexburg