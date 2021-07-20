Jim Jones blamed droughts, wildfires and storms on man caused climate change. Steven E. Koonin, nationally known theoretical physicist and Department of Energy Science advisor (undersecretary) during the Obama presidency, in his book “Unsettled” pointed out that weather is not climate, and it takes decades to establish climate.
I think when it comes to climate change there are deniers, believers and there is science. Both deniers and believers cite weather as proof of their beliefs. Deniers say man-caused climate change is a hoax, and believers say the science is settled.
Here are a few scientific observations:
— Satellite measurements of the lower atmosphere shows the earth warmed about 0.5 degrees Celsius between 1979 and 2021.
— The National Climate Assessment, page 769, found no significant trend in the global number of tropical cyclones or U.S. land-falling hurricanes.
— No discernible trend in global wildfires. In 1930 the U.S. wildfire acres burned was about 10 times what it is today. Detection and suppression efforts are much better today.
— Europe peaked in carbon dioxide emission from 1980-1995, the U.S. peaked between 1990-2007, Asia, primarily China and some from India, accounts for the global increase since 2000.
— Water vapor is the greatest greenhouse gas, and climate models are unable to model cloud formation or extent, according to the International Panel on Climate Change AR5 report.
Yes, the earth is warming. There are both natural and man-caused forces at work. According to Koonin, climate science cannot determine the fractional contribution of each.
Charles Allen
Idaho Falls