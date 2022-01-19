Jim Jones calls for “civility” in 2022 in his most recent column. He lectures us that you lose the argument with personal attacks and uses examples of people who have called him a communist. His column purports to educate us in “civility."
Here’s just a few examples of Jim being Jim, hypocrite in chief:
— “Some folks might think that Hoffman is a bit arrogant, full of himself."
— “Professor Yenor served on the Indoctrination Task Farce with IFF favorites Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Rep. Priscilla Giddings”
— “These are just a few of the misfits that Republican primary voters have unleashed upon the state” (referencing McGeachin, Giddings and Bundy).
— “The time has come to dispense with IFF’s legislative zealots in next year’s primary and general elections. The future of our state depends on culling the legislative herd.”
— "Senator McConnell typified the lily-livered GOP dodge."
— "The chase was begun by a lean and hungry Senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, who lusts after the worshippers of the chosen one."
— "Because he is the most loyal lap dog available, you can bet that Attorney General Bill Barr.”
— "Unfortunately, a bit too much of the stupid has found its way into the ranks of that Grand Old Party in recent years.”
Jim, I hope you take your own advice in your last line, “As we move into the new year, it would be appropriate to resolve to tune down the hateful, counterproductive rhetoric and to treat fellow Americans with civility and respect.”