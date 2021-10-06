Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Julianne Young asserts in her column from Sept. 28 that a person’s decision to not be vaccinated should not be subject to public regulation because the decision is a person’s health decision and is an “unalienable right.” She claims that “a government that imposes blanket health edicts without respect for individual free-will destroys liberty at a fundamental level.”
Her proffering fails, among many, for two obvious reasons at “a fundamental level.” Her position is contrary to law, constitutional and otherwise.
Her position is unreasonable and in fact radically extreme. One person’s freedom from regulation of certain behavior may be the fettering of another person’s freedom. A legitimate function of government is to regulate one person’s freedom against the injury that the exercise of such unregulated freedom may cause to another person. An obvious example of this function of government is our system of laws protecting against injury to life (homicide), person (assault, battery, tort) and property (theft).
Moving from these obvious areas of legitimate functions of government the delineation, although not so absolute, is still clear. A legitimate function of government is to define reasonable behavior, in health care matters to protect citizens from unrestrained spread of disease by some. A person who dies from COVID-19 because of a carrier’s intentional or careless spread of the virus is as dead as a person who dies from the bullet fired intentionally or carelessly by another. Government has legitimate authority to regulate behavior in both such cases and the courts have so held.