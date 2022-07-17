I was impressed with your powerful editorial last Sunday on our congressional delegation's response to the mass shooting issue. You have given them an invitation and time to respond and now put Sen. Risch and Rep. Simpson on the spot for their non-response. That is fair.
I find myself now, awkwardly, in your position.
Some time ago, I contacted Monte, in the Post Register news department, about aircraft arriving surreptitiously after hours at the Idaho Falls airport, suggesting the arrival of those crossing our southern border and being flown to destinations around the country. Monte's initial response was to grill me in disbelief that something was actually happening at our southern border. He eventually agreed to check into it and respond back to me. I have published a graphic representation of his response below:
Post Register response:
I feel that the invasion at our southern border is of epic proportions while the administration continues to say that the border is closed. It is most certainly newsworthy. While mass shootings are tragic, the loss of life both immediate and projected from the current border crisis dwarfs it by comparison. If one calculates the impact of known terrorist entry, fentanyl and the long-range economic impact, this is a markedly more critical issue today.
I, for one, do not feel safe and secure with a non-response to this tragedy.
Bart Webster
Rexburg
Editor's Note: The Post Register searched a variety of sources to verify the information provided in this account and was unable to substantiate anything regarding aircraft arriving surreptitiously after hours at the Idaho Falls airport.