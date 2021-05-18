Nielson maintains our country is run by money-sponsored puppets and disregards the fact our country is a representative democracy and that the U.S. president is commander in chief of the military.
The decision about how to begin or end wars is made by the commander in chief, not the military. And despite what he claims, voters are not ignored, rather, individuals are selected by ballot to represent them. Plus fighting for our freedoms requires us to go wherever the threat exists — poor countries or rich countries.
My experience with Keith Nielson is that when he is required to support his analysis with facts he begins to stutter.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls