Congratulations to Kristina Batalden for her well-reasoned, well-written article regarding the importance of teaching students how to think, not what to think.
Our young people are surrounded by biases from news media and social media. How refreshing to know there are teachers who are above the fray, teaching their students how to sort the facts from the fiction and draw their own conclusions, not parrot someone else’s.
Perhaps at some point, we will pay our teachers salaries that reflect the value they bring to our education system.
Kathleen Svejda
Idaho Falls