In her letter of Sept. 11, Lisa Whittle advised the city to “pump the breaks” on new housing. City management controls zoning, building permits, streets, water, electric and sewer utilities, and fire and police departments. City property taxes largely pay for these services and more. But they do not pay for our schools.

Rather, Idaho Falls School District 91 is a separate taxing entity. City management and Idaho Falls’ business community have encouraged this expansion. Their actions have been carried out irrespective of our schools and student requirements.

