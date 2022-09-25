In her letter of Sept. 11, Lisa Whittle advised the city to “pump the breaks” on new housing. City management controls zoning, building permits, streets, water, electric and sewer utilities, and fire and police departments. City property taxes largely pay for these services and more. But they do not pay for our schools.
Rather, Idaho Falls School District 91 is a separate taxing entity. City management and Idaho Falls’ business community have encouraged this expansion. Their actions have been carried out irrespective of our schools and student requirements.
The education of our children is the complete, independent responsibility of Idaho Falls School District 91’s tax-paying patrons through their elected board of trustees. District 91 must react constructively to student population increases and changing educational needs. Growth is the reality in our community.
Over 10 years ago, the District 91 board of directors foresaw the need for new education facilities. Their school bond proposals properly addressed the age of our structures, the growth of our community and the severe overcrowding of our schools, doing so during a unique valley in construction costs. The bonds were approved by a strong majority of voters yet failed the high two-thirds approval hurdle.
Now our need for new and improved facilities has become more urgent and more costly. School District 91 is responsible to play the hand it is dealt. The stakes are huge. In the center of the table is the quality of the education of our children and thus the future quality of our community.