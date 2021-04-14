Louise, I see an entirely different beast invading our schools. The left has given control of our schools to the cancel culture beast. There is no place in today’s schools for the Constitution, our history and the things that have made America great.
Skills and capability to perform have been replaced by diversity. Skin color is more important than capability. Science is being ignored: We can no longer identify a person’s sex at birth and the use of sexually-oriented pronouns is prohibited.
Women are no longer honored for producing the next generation of our population and teaching them the morals that have been basic to the success of the United States of America. The only thing important for women today is that they make as much money as men. Freedom of speech is limited to small areas on college campuses, and conservative speakers are being denied the opportunity to speak to students.
Oh yes, Louise, the beast has been running through our schools for many years now, causing the majority of millennials to favor socialism over capitalism. New ideas are rampant throughout our schools, and the foundation of our country is being hidden from the students.
Dick Kenney
Idaho Falls