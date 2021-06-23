While we appreciate Lynn Fuhriman’s compliment for our letter to the editor, we certainly do not appreciate his trying to put words in our mouth or using our letter to support enhanced voter ID laws. We ask Mr. Fuhriman: What is your definition of enhanced voter ID?
We support laws to protect our democracy, and appropriate voter ID is essential. It is necessary to provide proof of your citizenship, identity and residency when registering to vote. That has worked for hundreds of years. But all eligible citizens have the right to vote without having roadblocks forced upon them. So-called enhanced laws are generally a blatant attempt at voter suppression. Restricting early voting, mail-in voting, the number of voting places in certain areas and other ways, such as making it illegal to give out water, have absolutely nothing to do with any legitimate form of voter ID. It serves only to target people who might not vote the way you want and instead weakens democracy.
Other measures being taken to eliminate valid votes are far more frightening. Giving a state legislature the “right” to change the results of an election they don’t like and having “audits” done by unqualified partisan people who do nothing to protect the integrity of the ballots violate our right to have our votes count. Unfortunately, many state legislatures are currently engaged in passing these and other laws to keep their side in power. It is threatening our democracy.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls