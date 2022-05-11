Amy Coney Barrett graduated from Notre Dame Law School. Her resume is long on academic experience but short on legal practice or trial judging. Prior to 2017 she had no judicial experience, limited litigation experience, had never been a judge, prosecutor, defense lawyer and had never served as counsel to any legislative body. She wrote extensively about her views of law. Justice Barrett clerked for Judge Lawrence Silverman, U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit, and for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Katangi Brown Jackson graduated from Harvard University A.B. magna cum laude and from Harvard Law School J.D. cum laude. She was editor of Harvard Law Review. Justice Jackson served as assistant public defender in D.C. as vice-chair of U.S. Sentencing Commission, district judge for D.C. and as a Court of Appeals judge. She clerked for Judge Patti B. Saris of U.S. District Court of Massachusetts and Judge Bruce M. Selya, U.S. Court of Appeals 1st Circuit. She also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Bryer.
Mr. Fuhriman, Jackson is more qualified than is Barrett to sit on the Supreme Court. Both justices are brilliant women; the difference is experience. And we all know now that Justice Amy Coney Barrett was selected specifically because of her stance on Roe v. Wade.