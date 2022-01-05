Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman thinks we should praise Joe Manchin. I disagree. A United States senator is supposed to vote in the best interest of his constituents. West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the union, would benefit tremendously from the Build Back Better bill.
Fuhriman then states that the Build Back Better bill would do nothing but worsen inflation and expand government. Whether the bill would increase or decrease inflation is a matter of conjecture — depending upon whom you ask. It would "expand the size and scope" of government, but doesn't the scope of government include promoting the general welfare? This bill would benefit the vast majority of Americans.
I would also ask Fuhriman to explain exactly what an "Idaho Republican" is. Are Idaho Republicans the same as other Republicans around the nation? You know, the ones who believe in taxing the middle class and not the wealthy? The ones who are passing bills to make it harder or impossible for many people to vote? The ones who think the state legislature has the right to nullify the popular vote of their state and appoint partisan electors to the electoral college? The ones who attacked our Capitol in an attempt to thwart the constitutional process? The ones who supported a wannabe dictator in his attempt to remain in power even though he lost the election? If that's what an Idaho Republican is, I reckon Manchin is proud that he does not resemble them.