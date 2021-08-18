Maggie Croft says she hasn’t read “The Communist Manifesto” because she’s too lazy. That’s too bad because if she did, she’d see that much of what Karl Marx wanted as public policy has been adopted in America. Today, people are heavily dependent on government programs, agencies, politicians and bureaucrats for everything. Socialism is destroying our country, the same suicide that has destroyed every country on the planet where it has been tried. We still have time to save our country, if we act now.
As far as Maggie’s question about what I saw firsthand in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6: Yes, I was there, and I and others met with several administration officials representing the very best president this country has ever had. Both in private and in public, they urged people to make sure their voices were heard and urged us to behave peacefully, despite the media failing to report the facts.
I understand, Maggie, that you might be too lazy to read “The Communist Manifesto,” but please don’t be so lazy that you just take the media’s word for what happened in our nation’s capital. Many thousands of people were also there, and they can tell you that the media reports are simply not true. Our president did the right things and was unfairly persecuted by the press and the leftists in Congress. Since then, Jan. 6 has been used to deny President Trump due process and to soil his good name.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls