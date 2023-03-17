As a Christian grandfather of children in many states, Ms. Ugaki’s concern about our LGBTQ+ students (and any and all letters that will undoubtedly be added to the category in the future) that “uncompassionate” parents send their children to a private school, let us slip the shoe on the other foot for a moment.

Imagine with me if you will the following: While my 14-year-old granddaughter is alone in the girls' restroom in her school, a 16-year-old “trans girl” (for clarity, let us state for the record this “trans girl” is a biological male with male genitalia) walks in. This “trans girl” (actually a male) sees my granddaughter and seeing she is alone proceeds to rape her. Don’t laugh because this has actually happened, both in schools and women’s prisons.

