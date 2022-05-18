I had to read Marie Fisher’s May 11 Post Register letter to the editor twice. I blinked, not believing Ms. Fisher’s contention that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is more qualified to sit on the Supreme Court of the United States than Judge Amy Coney Barrett. I must agree that Judge Jackson has had more trial experience and time on the bench, etc. than Judge Barrett. Although I have not graduated from Notre Dame, Harvard or possess any such advanced degree, I do have extensive experience in two fields — first, farming, and second, common sense.
Even a country bumpkin such as myself knows the definition of the word woman. This definition should fill in the vast gap existing in the judge’s education and experience: Woman: (1): of, relating to, or being the sex that typically has the capacity to bear young or produce eggs, i.e.: In a field of milkweed, I watched a female monarch butterfly deposit a single egg on the underside of a leaf. noun (2) a: a female person: a woman or a girl. b: an individual of the sex that is typically capable of bearing young or producing eggs. If anyone would like more details on my vast experience from my farm years, please send me a friend request on Facebook, and I’ll be glad to spend as much time as you need.