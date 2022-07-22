Marie Fisher asked where I got my numbers regarding COVID when I questioned the lack of coverage and then proceeded to cite the New York Times as the definitive source for Idaho COVID numbers. Ms. Fisher states that according to the New York Times Idaho had 0 cases on June 18, so she implies I must be fabricating numbers.
Ms. Fisher, I was citing national numbers that were weekly, but let’s play Ms. Fisher’s game. I go to Idaho’s COVID dashboard and, wow, even for a Saturday, June 18, where, due to the weekend, statistics are usually under-reported, Idaho had 170 new cases. June 27, by the way, we had 723 cases reported versus June 27 zero cases reported.
Ms. Fisher states that COVID is still with us, but we have fewer cases and “way fewer deaths now.” The Idaho death counts are very similar to last year’s, so with the increase in cases, we are dodging the corresponding increase in deaths for now. Nationally this is not the case. Nationally for the week ending July 4, new cases from 2021 equal 19,938 and from 2022 equal 92,710. Deaths same week from 2021 equal 214 and from 2022 equal 328. The numbers dispute Ms. Fisher overwhelmingly.
Correction from a previous letter, I misspelled Idaho Capital Sun reporter's name which is Audrey. I was also in error when I stated her numerous COVID stories began during the Trump administration. I apologize. She, however, has ceased reporting her near-daily stories since May.
The question now is this still a pandemic of the unvaccinated?