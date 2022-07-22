Marie Fisher asked where I got my numbers regarding COVID when I questioned the lack of coverage and then proceeded to cite the New York Times as the definitive source for Idaho COVID numbers. Ms. Fisher states that according to the New York Times Idaho had 0 cases on June 18, so she implies I must be fabricating numbers.

Ms. Fisher, I was citing national numbers that were weekly, but let’s play Ms. Fisher’s game. I go to Idaho’s COVID dashboard and, wow, even for a Saturday, June 18, where, due to the weekend, statistics are usually under-reported, Idaho had 170 new cases. June 27, by the way, we had 723 cases reported versus June 27 zero cases reported.

Recommended for you