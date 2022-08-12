Sir, your commentary had many points I wasn’t unable to respond to in 250 words. I dislike celebrating Independence Day with lots of fireworks. Where I worked for 32 years, the sound of an explosion was a sign of failure. My friends complain about what fireworks noise does to their animals. I check to see if my fire insurance has been paid for, as I fear a roof fire.

Mr. Fuller, let's consider celebrating our country on Juneteenth instead; we had a functioning U.S. Constitution unlike in 1776. Something about the 13th Amendment's functioning is quite a tribute to a democracy like the USA in 1865. Maybe some of us would enjoy strawberry soda instead of fireworks to celebrate?

