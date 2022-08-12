Sir, your commentary had many points I wasn’t unable to respond to in 250 words. I dislike celebrating Independence Day with lots of fireworks. Where I worked for 32 years, the sound of an explosion was a sign of failure. My friends complain about what fireworks noise does to their animals. I check to see if my fire insurance has been paid for, as I fear a roof fire.
Mr. Fuller, let's consider celebrating our country on Juneteenth instead; we had a functioning U.S. Constitution unlike in 1776. Something about the 13th Amendment's functioning is quite a tribute to a democracy like the USA in 1865. Maybe some of us would enjoy strawberry soda instead of fireworks to celebrate?
When the only political party in the old Soviet Union faced a crisis like Brezhnev's death, then Chernobyl, it ran a videotape of the Bolshoi Ballet performing “Swan Lake." Mr. Fuller, are you doing the same thing with Independence Day? With fireworks from China, kind of like MAGA hats? Your celebration of Independence Day is a diversion, a “Swan Lake” moment for “clean up on aisle Trump”?
Many in your political party went to the CPAC convention with headline speakers Viktor Orban of Hungary and the former U.S. president. I’d be very careful about pledging allegiance to such despots. Ernst Rohm thought things were going fine until the “Night of Long Knives." Google it for your own safety. Let’s take back Idaho.