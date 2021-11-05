Let’s travel to the land of make-believe using Mark Fuller’s characters who survive abortion.
Imagine miracle generator boy is Latino, and he lives with extended family because his mother was deported. English is his second language. He attends school in the state that ranks last in educational funding and 41st in graduation rates. He drops out to work because his family needs food.
Baby girl who holds the cure for cancer? Well, she’s male assigned at birth navigating gender dysphoria with a dream of becoming a college volleyball player. But she lives in Idaho, ranked 46th in the nation for youth mental health and the state that enacted the nation’s first transgender sports ban. She kills herself and five classmates with the gun she bought on the way to school.
What about that teacher, you know, the one who’s going to help that special child deal with divorce? Well, she became an atheist when her prayers went unanswered for a reasonable teacher salary in Idaho. Then she moved to Washington where she can earn enough to make a dent in her student loans.
Mark, it’s time to stop praying for unborn miracles and start performing miracles for the living children in your own state. You won’t need to legislate an abortion ban if you didn’t abandon babies once they were born.