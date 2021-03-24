On March 10, the Post Register published a column by Mark Fuller that began “Bonneville County Republicans believe the most important moral issues for the 2021 legislative session are tax relief for all and ending the COVID emergency declaration.”
Tax relief is not a moral issue. Saving lives is a moral issue. The highest priority is ending the loss of life caused by the COVID-19 epidemic before we end the emergency declaration that Gov. Little has used to combat this threat to our health and our lives. Our Republican-dominated Legislature has shown a disinclination to deal with issues that affect our lives and livelihood until they are forced to act. Repealing the emergency declaration would free them once again to do nothing to protect the people of Idaho.
Fuller thinks the shortest path to tax relief is repealing the grocery tax. “The grocery sales tax,” he says, “is the most unfair and regressive of the many taxes government imposes.”
Idaho Democrats have made that argument for decades, with Republicans in opposition. In August 2006, then-Gov. Jim Risch called a special legislative session that switched school funding from property tax to sales tax. To end the grocery tax now would cut funding for education.
Republicans demand that any bill costing money must explain its effects and show where the money will come from. Fuller’s column does not suggest how to restore the lost educational funding. Such disregard of Republican requirements is hypocritical.
Do not repeal the COVID-19 emergency declaration, and until we fully fund our schools, do not repeal the grocery tax.
Sandra Brow
Idaho Falls