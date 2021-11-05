Mr. Fuller’s passionate “pro-life” argument on Oct. 27 was emotional, hyperbolic and hypocritical. What if the cure to cancer or the climate crisis was never discovered because an immigrant or poor child was never provided basic needs, education or health care? What if a schoolteacher we desperately need in our community dies of COVID-19 because people refuse to wear a mask and refuse health mandates? Insisting that your “freedom” is more important than public safety.
Or what about the young adult who could someday lead our state but is shot and killed because people like you don’t believe in even the most basic common sense gun laws? We can go on and on with the imagine game.
A vast majority of abortions are done because the mother doesn’t feel she can care for a child. You are not willing to address the root cause of why women choose to have an abortion. You make up stories of what could have been. If only they shared your beliefs.
The bottom line is that if you don’t support common sense practices that prevent abortions (or loss of life) like contraceptives, health care, education, common sense gun laws, immigration reform, food, shelter, public safety mandates and even science, you cannot claim to be pro-life. You are a man who wants to take the freedom from women and take away the right of privacy between a physician and a woman.