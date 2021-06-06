Just as the legislative session has ended and the fuss over the teaching of critical race theory has been put on hold until next year, Mark Fuller writes a column in the name of the Republican Party that demonstrates that systemic racism is alive and well.
The term “God’s chosen people” is a dog whistle for white supremacy. It was used to justify slavery prior to the Civil War and to justify Jim Crow laws after. It was widely used as late as the 1940s when I was a child. I had not seen it in print for so long that I thought it was a thing of the past. When I saw the term used in Fuller’s column, I was aghast.
Fuller has demonstrated that critical race theory needs to be taught in our public schools much better than anything any Democrat could have done.
Before people start flooding the editor with diatribes about how this term is in the Bible, let me say that it has been widely expanded from a group of people to the descendants of those people. This is deliberate misinformation that plays to their prejudices.
James Delmore
Idaho Falls