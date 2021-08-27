Martin L. Kelly calls the Idaho Freedom Foundation “an insidious parasite” that coerces and bullies legislators. I’ve been on the board of the Foundation for several years, and I’ve never seen the Foundation bully or coerce anyone. All the Freedom Foundation does is analyze legislation and research public policies and release its findings. The fact that a record number of legislators believe in and fight for limited government is a healthy thing for America.
There is an insidious parasite in government, however, and it’s the special interest groups that have run the state for decades. They are the ones infecting every aspect of our lives, and if you’re looking to solve “the real problems” facing Idaho, as Kelly said, you should look no further. Such special interest groups keep taxes high, protect leftist labor unions and indoctrinate our kids into believing leftist ideology. These include taxpayer-funded associations and business lobbies. Are your property taxes too high? Mine are. Blame the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, the teacher’s union and others, not the Freedom Foundation, which has proposed legitimate solutions to our state’s challenges.
Some will complain the Freedom Foundation is also a special interest. I argue its interests are the most special of all — defending the rights given to us by God.
I support the Freedom Foundation’s efforts to call out this stuff, and yes, I’d vote for a candidate for the Legislature or any other office that promises to expose and eliminate socialist nonsense. To parrot Mr. Kelly, yes, we do need honest, hard-working people in these offices. Elected officials need to work hard on saving our state and our country from becoming the world’s next Venezuela.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls