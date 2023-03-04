Michael Armstrong’s letter of Feb. 25 was interesting to me because in it he claims to have attended several Democratic Central Committee meetings during the last months and shares what he “saw.” What makes this assertion so fascinating is that he has not, in fact, attended several meetings. Until the meeting of Feb. 20, he had actually been absent for several months, following our state committeewoman publicly pointing out his deceptive practice of running as a precinct captain to represent Democratic ideals when he constantly rails against all things Democratic.
It's his choice to register as a Democrat when he doesn’t agree with Democratic ideals and policies. But it also means he’s acting in bad faith and straight-up lying when he claims to have attended meetings over the last several months. If he’d been at the meetings, he would know that we have young members of our committee working on local mental health issues, that we regularly talk about education, property taxes and health care, and that we encourage civic involvement with various volunteer efforts. We invite other organizations to make reports and encourage participation in door-knocking and organizing educational forums.
Instead of accurately reporting on our meetings (he can’t since he’s only attended one in the last several months), he pulled out extremist talking points. He follows the playbook he’s been given: a known extremist doesn’t bother to learn about Democratic policies or see what we’re doing and simply parrots the buzzwords the rest of the extremists are using.
