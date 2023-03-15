Deflection is used by parties when presented facts fly in opposition to their paradigm and they do not have the ability to refute the facts, so in order to maintain their ideology they resort to deflection. A perfect example of this is Marquit's recent letter. She offers zero in rebuttal to the facts I reported and neglects to even acknowledge them, then proceeds to lie by using the word "several" when my letter used a different word — "some."
Marquit claimed I used extreme talking points, such as intentional homicides, state debt, cost of living and tax rates. If that is your definition of extreme talking points and unrelated to your quality of life, I recommend you vote for Democrats.
Deflection is used by parties to avoid attempting to refute facts that fly in the face of their ideology as Merrick resorted to in his recent letter. Further, he claimed crime rates are driven by poverty, population size and density. The facts do not support his claims because Alaska had a population of only 736,081 in 2022, is equivalent in size to one-fifth of the lower 48 states and has a median family income of $82,870 making it the fifth highest in the country. Alaska has the highest crime rate in the country, however, not for the reasons purported by Brow.
Brow could use a stringent refresher course in logic and reason 101 and journalistic accuracy 110. I am sure those are available at Idaho State University.
