Deflection is used by parties when presented facts fly in opposition to their paradigm and they do not have the ability to refute the facts, so in order to maintain their ideology they resort to deflection. A perfect example of this is Marquit's recent letter. She offers zero in rebuttal to the facts I reported and neglects to even acknowledge them, then proceeds to lie by using the word "several" when my letter used a different word — "some."

Marquit claimed I used extreme talking points, such as intentional homicides, state debt, cost of living and tax rates. If that is your definition of extreme talking points and unrelated to your quality of life, I recommend you vote for Democrats.

