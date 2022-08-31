We are guided by values but governed by specifics.
On Aug. 5, Miranda Marquit touts the four-pillar value-driven state Democratic platform. I would have to agree that’s a good place to start but ultimately, we are governed by the specifics. Miranda provides us with a perfect example when she starts talking about “jailing librarians” and “banning books." Hardly anyone would agree with either, except in specific situations. If, for instance, a librarian were to violate Section 1460-1470 of Title 18 United States Code, (obscenity and indecency statues) that individual would be subject to potential enforcement, with fines and imprisonment up to 10 years. So, the banning of specific books or material in specific situations or the jailing of specific offenders is certainly value-driven but very specific in application. Unfortunately, politicians of all stripes try to sell us supposedly value-driven priorities and promises, without many details of the application. Miranda’s value-driven platform is likely universally accepted but the specific application is where she and I part ways.
Hardly anyone is out to destroy public education, but introducing well-designed competition in the mix is already being done in many states and will continue to be explored, hopefully in our state, as the current model is not producing the desired outcome no