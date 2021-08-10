Just what do you think goes on in a women’s bathroom, Mr. Hughes?
Here are the rules: mind your own business. Observe the no pillow fights sign on the wall. It’s a public restroom, and your kids will be fine. It’s you who are afraid.
As for your focus on the family, you realize transgender people have families too, right?
As for me, a child of the 70’s — I can tell you equality for women was like being liberated. Ask your mom about getting credit for the first time in her own name. Birth control was a marvel of modern medicine. (Oops, hope you’re not offended.)
Turns out, equality for married men and married women has been liberating too. They no longer have to covertly love. They seal their love in the legal and spiritual bonds of matrimony (Oops, I did it again.)
Personal liberation equals freedom, credit, health and tax benefits, and recognition as a person with a family.
I thought fine, upstanding folks just like you love that sort of thing. Or is it really contingent upon who you like?
If what you mean by conspiratorial thinking is confused with trying to advance the cause of freedom in a peaceful manner, yes, I confess. But lie, no. It’s not necessary for myself or Mr. Henry. The facts are not hatching up conspiracies for you, sir. The liars and insurrectionists are.
Happy to clear that up for you. You’re welcome.
Maryanne Bithell
Idaho Falls