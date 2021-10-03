Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
So Paul Voelker (Sept 8) wants to blame Biden voters for 13 American deaths during our withdrawal from Afghanistan?
Fine. By that logic he can take the blame for 6,281 American service members, 1,144 allied forces, over 66,000 Afghan police and military members, over 47,000 Afghan civilians, 444 aid workers and 72 journalists. He can take the blame for losing over $2 trillion, mostly financed by debt, as Republicans cut taxes rather than pay for this vanity project. He can take the blame for America’s longest war, which produced nothing. Is that a deal, Mr. Voelker?
I won’t offer that deal, because I’m not a despicable person using emotion-driven arguments and bad logic.
One thing Mr. Voelker should do is to stop listening to right-wing news, as he is terribly uninformed. It was ISIS that killed those 13 service members, not the Taliban. Remember ISIS? The Islamic fundamentalists that the twice-impeached Trump claimed to have defeated? The Taliban have actually been very cooperative.
Also, I’d be interested for Mr. Voelker to point out where he blasted Trump for negotiating with the Taliban (behind the backs of the Afghan government) when he negotiated this withdrawal back in February of 2020. Trump arranged for releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners too.
Did Mr. Voelker complain about trusting the Taliban back then? Or does he express outrage only when politically convenient?