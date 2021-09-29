Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
As a veteran and citizen, I found your letter repulsive and filled with incorrect facts. You said anyone who voted for President Biden had the blood of the 13 soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Is that what the U.S. has come to?
I’m writing this reply on Patriot Day, 9/11, trying to remember how there were no political differences and no religious or racial differences at that attach. The soldiers were sent to accomplish a noble goal and with no other motivation than to do what is right and preserve the hard-earned freedoms that we enjoy.
Ask yourselves, have we as a society moved on and left the hard-earned lessons of Iraq and Afghanistan? Have we diminished the courageous actions of these brave men and women, these heroes we honor, and not relegate their story to such vile speech? We shouldn’t seek to move on but rather dedicate ourselves to moving forward, honoring and remembering the sacrifices they made. We need to remember the names of the individuals and their collective actions. Let us be worthy of the selfless sacrifices that were made to rescue 130,000 Afghan and U.S. citizens. They saw beyond our differences so that in unity we could survive.
Mr. Voelker, I hope you contemplate before writing such a letter. And try to get the facts straight. You are entitled to your opinion, but not the facts.