Peggy Bush’s April 6 letter criticizing Dr. Kenneth Krell is misleading. In February 2021, COVID-19 became the number one cause of death in the United States. With COVID-19 deaths averaging 2,400 per day, it outranked heart disease (2,068 per day) and cancer (1,639 per day) as of Feb. 20.
In 2020, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by cancer and heart disease. However, that ranking includes months in early 2020 when the pandemic had yet not fully taken hold in the U.S. The death toll from COVID-19 rose sharply in 2021, particularly after the November and December 2020 holidays. With vaccines in use, we have seen significant drops in the death rate, but we are not out of the woods yet.
Ms. Bush was probably referring to a 2016 British Medical Journal article claiming that medical error was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. The article has been used by others, such as pro-gun activists, to attack the credibility of doctors and the health care system. But the critics have shown that there were flaws in the methodology used in the article and that it grossly overstated the magnitude of deaths from medical error. The editor of the British Medical Journal admits to the flaws in the methods used, but she felt it would be read with proper caution. While it may be important to draw attention to the field of patient safety, I feel that it is more harmful to de-legitimize Dr. Krell’s valid concerns.
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls