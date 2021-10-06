Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In response to Rep. Julieanne Young regarding the vaccine mandate: You have been very vocal about your anti-vaccine stance. You rail against the vaccine mandate because it “violates” your right to make decisions about your health. This is a whole lot of hypocrisy since you have supported the movement to limit an individual woman’s right to decide on reproductive rights. You will probably argue that abortion is killing. You are right. Abortion is the legal killing of unborn babies. With COVID-19 and its variants ravaging our country, the refusal to be vaccinated against this enemy is the potential killing of self, family, children and strangers. Doctors say the Delta variant is particularly hard for and sometimes fatal to our young people. Which of your children are you willing to sacrifice to further your political agenda?
It is the duty of the president of the USA to protect our people from all enemies, foreign and domestic. This virus is both, and it has killed hundreds of thousands. When so many refuse to act for the welfare of the community, something has to be done. Our president has acted on behalf of all of us in enacting the vaccine mandate. Our hospitals are overrun with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. If I, or a loved one, should need hospitalization for a critical illness or an accident, I want the necessary services available locally. I’m sure you do also. You appear to be an intelligent person. Please start acting on science-based information.