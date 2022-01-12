Recently, there was an opinion article from Sen. Crapo against increasing funding for the IRS. He stated that increasing the IRS budget by $80 billion would increase tax audits on average Americans, do nothing to solve service wait-times and would result in no increase in tax revenue. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the budget of the IRS has declined almost 20% since 2010. The funding decline occurred in the enforcement division; this has resulted in 50% fewer audits of the super-rich and corporations. For every $1 increase in IRS funding, there is a five-fold increase in revenue. So, increasing the IRS budget by $80 billion would result in an increase of tax revenue of at least $400 billion.
You would think the fiscally-conservative Sen. Crapo, who is ever-worried about the federal budget deficit, would delight in such a fact. But, you see, he doesn't want audits on his super-rich and corporate friends, family and donors. Now, if the IRS budget increased, would tax audits increase on average Americans, and would long wait times remain unchanged, as the senator claims?
According to the CBPP, Congress decides not only how much money the IRS receives but what they do with it. So, Congress could dictate that the extra $80 billion be used to solve long wait-times and that audits should be prioritized on the super-rich and corporations, not average Americans. Sen. Crapo omitted the fact of the power of congressional budget dictates in his article.