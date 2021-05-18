I rise to add a few facts to Shelton Beach’s letter of May 11. We know Hillary picked up opposition research started by Republicans and suggested Obama’s administration use it against Trump during the election. We know Hillary was under intense scrutiny for breaking the law for running government business on a private server. This after she put up three firewalls insulating herself from anyone, knowing she pushed and paid for it.
We know the FBI prosecuted Mike Flynn for speaking to the Russian foreign minister which was part of his job as national security advisor. This after the first FBI agents stated he was not lying. We know Democrats have spent the last five years calling Trump a racist, while uncle Joe said of Obama: “I mean, you got the first African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”
We know that uncle Joe asked a Black radio host if he was a drug dealer and stated, “If you don’t vote for me you ain’t black.” We know Trump’s “racist policies” produced the lowest Black and other minorities’ unemployment rates in years.
My question to Mr. Beach is: What would your response be if Trump would have done or said these things about/against Biden? Oh, I forgot, Trump’s worst offense of all, calling uncle Joe “sleepy.” Indeed.
Howard Randall
Rexburg