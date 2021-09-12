Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Steve Piet should know that direct democracy and public schools are not original to American constitutions. They came later in the late 19th Century and early 20th Century. Some of the political reforms of the time were laudable, such as the referendum, the recall and women’s suffrage. Others, not so much, which include the initiative, compulsory public education/free common schools, the income tax and direct election of U.S. senators.
A lot of people talk about the initiative and referendum interchangeably, but they are separate things in the state constitution. The initiative allows the people to propose whatever laws they want, which is direct democracy. The referendum is voters having a process to override an action taken by the Legislature. It’s the referendum that I support, while the initiative is something to be feared, as it is no friend of freedom.
As for public education, shouldn’t we demand more from government schools than providing them a system that aspires just to be “free, uniform and thorough?”
It is the tenants of liberty — the reminder that we have certain inalienable rights given to us by our creator — and their reverence baked into America’s constitutional framework that makes a Constitution so special. From time to time, progressive activists have managed to add and change elements to our constitutions that weaken the fabric of our constitutional republic. That has happened in our own state. Our duty is to defend our God-given rights, not the constitutional add-ons that undermine them.