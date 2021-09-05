Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Piet compared our military presence in Afghanistan to those in Germany and Korea while ignoring our past presence in Vietnam. Consider these comparisons.
First, was the war over? Second, did the country have a stable government? Third, was that government corrupt or was it honest? And fourth, did that government have the support of a significant portion of the population?
The answer for Germany and Korea is that both had stable, largely non-corrupt governments supported by a wide cross-section of the population and were at peace. The U.S. presence was to preserve the peace by blocking North Korea and the Soviet Union from invading.
The answer for Vietnam and Afghanistan is the opposite for all four counts. The countries both had an active insurgency, they did not have stable governments, there was a high level of corruption and were not supported by a significant portion of the population.
Biden’s mistake was that he did not have the insight to see that the U.S. involvement at that point in time was on the wrong side of history. He assumed that the Afghan population would not lay down a welcoming carpet for the Taliban.