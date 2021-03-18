Ms. Pettingill, March 9, is not happy with our two senators for voting against the $2.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Does Trina have any ideas about where that amount of money can come from? It’s easy to print checks and add to our country’s already $28 trillion debt. A great amount of money from past COVID-19 relief bills has not been spent.
Employment is rising and the economy is improving. Many talk about the merits of being self-sufficient, and yet a living is being offered without effort. According to the Wall Street Journal, only a small amount of this money will actually go for COVID-19 relief.
I am glad to live in a state that has a balanced budget and sound economy. I resent that this relief bill will help bail out states that have not been wise economically. The American people by nature are generous and willing to help those in need. Much food and other necessities have been given by individuals and charitable organizations. This is good for those who receive and those who give.
The government seems to want to deprive us of these charitable blessings. Dependence is a concept that will be passed on to future generations to their peril.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton